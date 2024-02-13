Prince Harry visited King Charles following his cancer diagnosis but did not meet Prince William in UK

King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit

Britain’s King Charles and his elder son Prince William have apparently sent a strong warning to Prince Harry following his recent visit to UK amid the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.



This has been claimed by a royal expert while speaking to The Sun, per Daily Express.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark reactions with 'spiteful' attack on real royals

Royal expert Robert Jobson told the publication that the king and his heir have sent a stern message to Archie and Lilibet father that he was not 'forgiven'.

Commenting on King Charles brief meeting with Harry, and snub from Prince William during his recent visit, the royal expert said, “It's a clear message there: 'You're certainly not forgiven and you've certainly done a lot of damage'.”

Jobson went on saying, “The fact that his brother didn't even bother to acknowledge him - They were very close and he didn't even bat an eyelid. There was no way that that was going to happen."

Also Read: Kate Middleton receives sweet advice as she arrives in Sandringham

The royal expert’s remarks came after Harry arrived in the UK for just 26 hours before returning to the US, amid rumours the Duke was "not invited" to royal residence Clarence House to see his ailing father King Charles.