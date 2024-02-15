King Charles returned to Sandringham estate without Queen Camilla on Wednesday

Queen Camilla attends 'Celebrating Shakespeare' event as King Charles returns to Sandringham

Queen Camilla attended a 'Celebration of Shakespeare’ event, meeting fans of the playwright’s work as King Charles returned to Sandringham alone on Wednesday.



According to palace, the Queen was greeted by host Gyles Brandreth and introduced to guests to celebrate the legacy of William Shakespeare.

She met guests, including Dame Eileen Atkins, Baroness Floella Benjamin, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Penelope Keith, Dame Twiggy Lawson, Dame Joanna Lumley, and Dame Virginia McKenna.

During the reception, Queen Camilla also met the fans that include actors, authors, directors, and representatives of the National Theatre and The Royal Shakespeare Company.

The event concluded with performances by Gary Oldman, Robert Lindsay, and Dame Judi Dench.

In 1991, as Prince of Wales, King Charles became President of the Royal Shakespeare Company, and is known to take a keen interest in Shakespeare, having performed in plays whilst at university.

Earlier, King Charles waved to well-wishers as he headed back to his Norfolk estate in Sandringham, just 24 hours after returning to London for cancer treatment.