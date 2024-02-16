Queen Camilla has been involved with the charity for 10 years

Queen Camilla continues royal duties amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health woes

Queen Camilla is continuing her royal duties as King Charles and Kate Middleton recuperate in Sandringham.



The queen marked 100 years of the Poppy Factory on Thursday.

She welcomed employees and long standing friends and partners of the Poppy Factory, as well as veterans and family members who have overcome barriers and seen their lives changed with help from the organization at Clarence House.

The palace shared a video of the queen with caption, “100 years of the Poppy Factory!”

The Poppy Factory was first set up in 1922 to create civilian employment for wounded, sick and injured veterans of the First World War.



Today based in Richmond, a thriving community of veterans and families has been established to make Remembrance poppies and wreaths for The Royal British Legion and The Royal Household, with many veterans living on site.

Queen Camilla has been involved with the charity for 10 years.

Earlier on Wednesday, King Charles waved to well-wishers as he headed back to his Norfolk estate in Sandringham where Kate Middleton is currently also recuperating from abdominal surgery.