Piers Morgan claimed, “Nobody wants you [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] back” in the royal family

Piers Morgan urges King Charles to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his views over Prince Harry’s claims he wants to pick up temporary royal duties following his father King Charles cancer diagnosis.



On his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, the outspoken journalist said, “For Harry to now claim he's willing and ready to serve his country and his King is frankly an insult."

Meanwhile, The Wrap quoted Piers Morgan claiming that Harry and Meghan Markle cannot be “half in and half out” of the British Royal Family after they stepped down from royal life in 2020.

He said, “Nobody wants you back.”

Over Prince Harry’s claims in his bombshell memoir Spare, Piers Morgan said, “Why on earth would you want to reconcile with someone like that?”

Morgan, who is among the critics of Meghan and Harry, went on saying “The late queen was right: you can’t be half in half out and that out” of the Royal Family.

“The king should now return the favor and strip them of their tenuous titles and end this Sussex circus for good.”