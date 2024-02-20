Prince George's godmother had said, "I really love my godson, George"

Prince George receives shock news about his godmother

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s elder son Prince George has received a shock news related to his godmother Julia Samuel.



According to a report by the GB News, Samuel broke her shoulder as she suffered injuries in a fall on holiday with her family last week.

Prince George’s godmother Julia was a close friend of Prince William and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

In a video shared on her Instagram, Samuel said: “I’ve got ten pins in it… and I can’t really move.”

Samuel went on saying: “On the first morning at 11 o’clock I fell on nothing and busted my shoulder.”

She posted the video with caption, “As I said in my book, This Too Shall Pass, life is change.”

In an Instagram story on Tuesday, Prince George’s godmother said, “Life has a funny way of throwing surprises at us, and last week, I found myself dealing with a skiing accident that led to a broken shoulder.

"It got me thinking about my second book, "This Too Shall Pass," and the profound truth it holds—life changes, for better or worse.”

In the past, Samuel had told The Guardian: “I feel lucky I was such a good friend of Princess Diana. And I really love my godson, George. And it’s a lovely way of loving her.”