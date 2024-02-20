 
menu
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince George receives shock news about his godmother

Prince George's godmother had said, "I really love my godson, George"

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Prince George receives shock news about his godmother
Prince George receives shock news about his godmother

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s elder son Prince George has received a shock news related to his godmother Julia Samuel.

According to a report by the GB News, Samuel broke her shoulder as she suffered injuries in a fall on holiday with her family last week.

Read More: Royal fans react to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'defiant' statement

Prince George’s godmother Julia was a close friend of Prince William and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

In a video shared on her Instagram, Samuel said: “I’ve got ten pins in it… and I can’t really move.”

Samuel went on saying: “On the first morning at 11 o’clock I fell on nothing and busted my shoulder.”

She posted the video with caption, “As I said in my book, This Too Shall Pass, life is change.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle receives sad news amid Hollywood comeback struggles

In an Instagram story on Tuesday, Prince George’s godmother said, “Life has a funny way of throwing surprises at us, and last week, I found myself dealing with a skiing accident that led to a broken shoulder. 

"It got me thinking about my second book, "This Too Shall Pass," and the profound truth it holds—life changes, for better or worse.”

Prince George receives shock news about his godmother

In the past, Samuel had told The Guardian: “I feel lucky I was such a good friend of Princess Diana. And I really love my godson, George. And it’s a lovely way of loving her.”

Royal fans react to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'defiant' statement
Royal fans react to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'defiant' statement
Prince Harry sets himself free, leaves ball in royal family's court to heal rift
Prince Harry sets himself free, leaves ball in royal family's court to heal rift
Usher announces Europe tour dates after electrifying Super Bowl performance
Usher announces Europe tour dates after electrifying Super Bowl performance
Meghan Markle receives sad news amid Hollywood comeback struggles video
Meghan Markle receives sad news amid Hollywood comeback struggles
King Charles extends support to Prince William amid Harry's latest statement
King Charles extends support to Prince William amid Harry's latest statement
Prince Harry purposely avoided talking about Kate Middleton during US interview?
Prince Harry purposely avoided talking about Kate Middleton during US interview?
Prince William lacks bandwidth to deal with Prince Harry's new drama video
Prince William lacks bandwidth to deal with Prince Harry's new drama
Sarah Ferguson opens up about family support amid cancer diagnosis video
Sarah Ferguson opens up about family support amid cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry gets new titles amid plans to serve King Charles
Prince Harry gets new titles amid plans to serve King Charles
List of Movies to watch before Netflix removes them in February 2024
List of Movies to watch before Netflix removes them in February 2024
Top Shows & Movies to watch on Netflix for February 20th – 25th
Top Shows & Movies to watch on Netflix for February 20th – 25th
Sarah Ferguson marks major milestone of her life, shares sweet video
Sarah Ferguson marks major milestone of her life, shares sweet video