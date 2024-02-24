King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, palace confirmed earlier this month

King Charles, Prince William relationship moved to 'different level'

Britain’s King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing a treatment for it besides recuperating from enlarged prostate surgery.



Following King Charles health woes, a friend of Prince William has claimed that the father and son are 'closer now than they have ever been’ despite their past disagreements.

The insider told The Daily Beast, “I think William is particularly grateful things are so good now because it’s fair to say the relationship between William and his father when he was younger was strained."

The source close to Prince William went on saying, “The Harry debacle definitely drew them together, but since Charles became king and he became Prince of Wales, the relationship has moved to a different level.”

About King Charles true feelings for Prince William, the insider said “Charles values William’s support. They are closer now than they have ever been.”

The fresh claims about King Charles and William’s ties came after Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month that “During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”



