Prince William fears Prince Harry will steal his thunder if he returns to Royal family

Prince William forcing King Charles to not accept Prince Harry back into the Royal family fold

File Footage

Prince William seems to be afraid of her brother Prince Harry’s return to the Royal family fold as a senior working member as he might steal his thunder.



William, the Prince of Wales, is strictly against the idea of Harry resuming his Royal duties to help King Charles as he recovers from cancer.

Speaking with The Mirror, Tom Quinn claimed that William does not want “a glamorous, unstable brother around even temporarily.”

The expert said, "I've spoken to a close friend of Charles who believes that even if the king wanted to accept Harry's offer – which he does not - he is not going to do it because William is appalled at the idea: 'To say that Harry and William are not on speaking terms is to underestimate the difficulty - daggers drawn would be a better description.'"

Quinn said that William has advised King Charles to not even allow Harry, the Duke of Sussex, even temporarily “partly because he finds his brother so difficult but mainly because Harry has broken the royal code of silence so often in the past.”

“Royal trouble makers – and that's how Harry is seen by William and to some extent also by Charles – have traditionally been kept at arms’ length by the family,” the expert added.

Quinn went on to share the example of Edward VIII, who gave up being king because he loved an American woman who had been divorced before.

"Look at Edward VIII after the abdication. It was made clear to him that he was not welcome in England because he might steal George VI's thunder,” he said.

"William, who is quiet and more fixed on his destiny and on adopting the never-explain-never-complain rule of his grandmother, does not want a glamorous, unstable brother around even temporarily – a brother who might at any time fly off the handle and write Spare II,” Quinn added.