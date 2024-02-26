Princess Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie are currently non-working members of the royal family

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's true intentions to become working royals revealed

A royal historian has disclosed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s true aspirations to become working royal following King Charles cancer diagnosis and Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery.



The royal family is seemingly facing crisis related to low number of working royals after King Charles and Kate both temporarily stepped back from royal duties amid their respective health worries.

Speaking to GB News, royal historian Marlene Koenig claimed that it was unlikely that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie would become working royals.

Koenig said that the royal sisters "may not want to be working royals," adding "This is unlikely.

"The princesses have their own careers and families."

The fresh claims by Marlene Koenig came amid reports King Charles could enlist Princess Beatrice and Eugenie as working royals.

It is to be mentioned here that Beatrice and Eugenie's parents are also non working royals as Prince Andrew stepped down permanently in 2019.

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's former wife, quit royal duties in 1996 after her divorce was finalised.