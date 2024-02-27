Meghan Markle is expected to return to UK with Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet in May

Meghan Markle faces major blow amid UK return rumours

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has dealt a major blow related to her popularity amid rumours she and Prince Harry, along with their children, are expected to return to Britain in May.



According to a report by Daily Express, a new survey shows Meghan Markle's approval rating has dropped despite launch of new website and recent public engagements.

The publication reported the poll earlier this month shows that Archie and Lilibet doting mother liked by 31 percent of people and disliked by 30 percent, meaning her net approval was a mere, plus one.

It shows a significant drop from December when Meghan Markle was slightly higher, on a plus 15.

The latest survey came amid claims Prince Harry is expected to return to Britain with his family in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

A source told OK magazine, “Harry is very keen for his entire family to join him… It’s important for him that they show a united front and focus on building bridges with the rest of the Royal Family.”

However, the insider claimed, “He is adamant that he wants Meghan and the children to join him, but I think she may be apprehensive and I think she finds being in the UK very uncomfortable.”