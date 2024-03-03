 
Sunday, March 03, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry received a very strong warning and advised to be careful wherever he is and also of his family

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to receive increased security amid warning

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his family-- wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will get increased police protection in New York, the spokesperson for the NYPD has confirmed.

The spokesperson told The Telegraph, per GB News: "We have since increased security protocols for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" referring to their recklessly endangered car chase by paparazzi.

It comes after NYPD Chief of Intelligence, in a letter to the Metropolitan Police, in December last year discussed their findings following the review of the car chase.

The letter from intelligence chief reads: "We found the following: reckless disregard of vehicle and traffic laws and persistently dangerous and unacceptable behaviour on the part of the paparazzi during the night in question.

"The individuals operated vehicles, scooters, and bicycles in a manner that forced the security team, which included an NYPD Lead Car, to take evasive actions on several occasions and a circuitous route to avoid being struck by pursuing vehicles or trapped on side blocks.”

It further says, “Our conclusion, upon review with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, is that we have sufficient evidence to arrest two individuals for reckless endangerment."

The increased security for Harry and Meghan has been allowed days after the Duke received a very strong warning and advised to be careful wherever he is and also of his family after he lost his legal challenge against the British government's decision to take away his police protection.

