Sunday, March 03, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry vs royal family: Princess Eugenie to support Duke amid his rift with Firm

Prince Harry is very close to his cousin Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie will extend support to her cousin Prince Harry amid his rift with the royal family, an insider has claimed.

The insider disclosed this to the Independent, per GB News days after Prince Harry lost legal case regarding his police protection in UK.

The source told the publication Eugenie and Harry are still very close, so there is no doubt she will be there for him over the coming months. “And if she can help at all with relations between him and the family, of course she will."

Prince Harry is not currently on speaking terms with his brother Prince William, however, the Duke remains close with Princess Eugenie.

The fresh claims came days after Prince Harry dealt a major blow as he lost his legal challenge against the British government's decision to take away his police protection.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter and tweeted “BREAKING: Prince Harry has lost his High Court challenge against the UK Government over a decision to change the level of his personal police protection when visiting the UK, having stepped back as a working member of the Royal Family.”


