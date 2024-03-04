Queen Camilla will be back in action on March 11 to represent King Charles at the Commonwealth Day

Queen Camilla sparks reactions as she takes break from royal duties

Royal fans have raised their voice over reports Queen Camilla is taking break from royal duties after filling in for husband King Charles following monarch's surgery and cancer diagnosis.



Camilla is reportedly leaving the UK for a holiday after picking up 13 extra engagements on top of her own to help King Charles, who is suffering from cancer.

King Charles elder son and heir to throne Prince William is expected to step up in Camilla’s absence and lead the Royal Family alongside the King's sister Princess Anne.

Commenting on the New York Post report, one royal fan said, “By all accounts, Queen Camilla has been doing an excellent job carrying out her royal duties. She deserves to spend time with her husband and her family.”

Another reacted, “I understand why King Charles is taking a break but she shouldn’t need a break from her duties and if everyone wants to keep taking breaks from their duties then they should shut down them as the royal family and sell all their assets and money and give it to charity.”

“Camilla is elderly. Give her a little time to rest,” the third said.

Meanwhile, it is to be mentioned here that Queen Camilla will be back in action on March 11 to represent King Charles at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.