Kate Middleton's latest photos spark new debate

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been spotted for the first time since her abdominal surgery earlier this year.



The new photos of the future queen have sparked new debate on social media.

Commenting on the New York Post report about Kate Middleton’s first public appearance, one royal fan said, “I may be wrong, but that doesn't look like her to me, it looks like her sister Pippa.”

Reacting to it, another fan commented, “Pippa has a different nose and did not fare as well in the looks department as Kate.”

The third said, “Pippa's chin as a bit more pointed and her cheek bones a bit lower. To me this looks just like Catherine.”

“Doesn't look like her,” the fourth said.

The fifth added “Looks like Pippa.”

It is Kate Middleton’s first public appearance after Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate had been admitted to the London Clinic the previous day for 'planned abdominal surgery'.

She spent a total of 13 days at the London Clinic until she returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be reunited with Prince William and their kids.