 
menu
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton's first royal engagement after surgery revealed

Kate Middleton made her first public appearance on Monday nearly two months after abdominal surgery

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Kate Middleton's first royal engagement after surgery revealed

A royal expert has disclosed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s first royal engagement following her abdominal surgery.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and revealed “NEW: The Princess of Wales is scheduled to take part in a formal Review ahead of Trooping the Colour, inspecting soldiers of the Household Division as Colonel of the Irish Guards.”

Read More: Prince Harry opposes Meghan Markle in key decision about Archie, Lilibet

He further said, “Although not confirmed by Kensington Palace, this would be the first scheduled engagement since her abdominal surgery.”

Trooping the Colour reviewed by Kate Middleton is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by the King, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present.

Trooping the Colour reviewed by the Princess of Wales also includes 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who will line the processional route along The Mall.

Also Read: Kate Middleton's latest photos spark new debate

The fresh claims came a day after Kate Middleton made her first public appearance nearly two months after abdominal surgery.

Prince Harry ripped over ‘inappropriate' criticism of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry ripped over ‘inappropriate' criticism of Kate Middleton
Victoria Beckham ‘shocked' over Brooklyn and Nicola's plans to start family
Victoria Beckham ‘shocked' over Brooklyn and Nicola's plans to start family
Palace's 'reaction' on Kate Middleton first appearance since surgery fuels fire video
Palace's 'reaction' on Kate Middleton first appearance since surgery fuels fire
Prince William, Kate Middleton dive into gambling bashed: ‘Risking alienation'
Prince William, Kate Middleton dive into gambling bashed: ‘Risking alienation'
Prince Harry opposes Meghan Markle in key decision about Archie, Lilibet video
Prince Harry opposes Meghan Markle in key decision about Archie, Lilibet
Inside Chaning Tatum, Zoë Kravitz whirlwind romance: ‘Couldn't be more in love' video
Inside Chaning Tatum, Zoë Kravitz whirlwind romance: ‘Couldn't be more in love'
Kate Middleton's uncle behaviour in Celebrity Big Brother 'childish and damaging'
Kate Middleton's uncle behaviour in Celebrity Big Brother 'childish and damaging'
Bianca Censori ‘caught in the middle' of dad Leo and Kanye West fall out
Bianca Censori ‘caught in the middle' of dad Leo and Kanye West fall out
Kate Middleton's concerns regarding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage revealed
Kate Middleton's concerns regarding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage revealed
'Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson steps out for the first time with newborn
'Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson steps out for the first time with newborn
Princess Sophie shares video message amid support to Prince William
Princess Sophie shares video message amid support to Prince William
'Ted Lasso' star Brendon Hunt welcomes new addition to his family
'Ted Lasso' star Brendon Hunt welcomes new addition to his family