Kate Middleton made her first public appearance on Monday nearly two months after abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton's first royal engagement after surgery revealed

A royal expert has disclosed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s first royal engagement following her abdominal surgery.



Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and revealed “NEW: The Princess of Wales is scheduled to take part in a formal Review ahead of Trooping the Colour, inspecting soldiers of the Household Division as Colonel of the Irish Guards.”

He further said, “Although not confirmed by Kensington Palace, this would be the first scheduled engagement since her abdominal surgery.”

Trooping the Colour reviewed by Kate Middleton is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by the King, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present.



Trooping the Colour reviewed by the Princess of Wales also includes 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who will line the processional route along The Mall.

