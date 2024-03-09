The photos of Kate Middleton were shared to mark International Women’s Day as the Princess of Wales is recuperating from surgery

Palace releases adorable photos of Kate Middleton as she recuperates from surgery

Kensington Palace has released stunning photos of Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales is recuperating from planned abdominal surgery.



The palace shared the photos of the future queen along with a sweet message of her and Prince William to mark International Women’s Day on social media.

The message of the Prince and Princess of Wales reads: “Happy International Women’s Day! Celebrating the impact of amazing women today, and every day. Here are just a few of the brilliant women we’ve been inspired by over the past 12 months. #IWD2024.”

In one of the photos, Kate Middleton is seen shaking hands with Sarah Goldson.

The caption of the post reads: “Sarah Goldson has directed the @Wimbledon Ball Boy and Girl training since the 2012 Championships. The training helps develop life skills among young people, with 280 BBGs selected from local schools.”

The other photo shows Kate all smiling with Bianca Sakol, CEO of Sebby's Corner.

The photo was posted with caption, “Bianca Sakol is the founder and CEO of @Sebbys_Corner, a shop-style baby bank which believes no child should go without the basic essentials they need to thrive. They provide a warm, welcoming environment and gives families choice and dignity to choose the items they need.”

In the third photo, Kate Middleton can be seen standing with Prince William and Professor Uzo Iwobi.

“Professor Uzo Iwobi founded @rcccymru to boost art, heritage, and culture for minority groups in Wales. She empowers African Caribbean elders through learning initiatives and mentors young people to fulfil their aspirations”, the palace tweeted.