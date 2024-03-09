Princess Sophie's husband Prince Edward will celebrate his 60th birthday on March 10

Princess Sophie surprises husband Prince Edward ahead of 60th birthday

Princess Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has surprised her husband, Prince Edward by saying a few words of tribute to him ahead of his 60th birthday.



During their joint visit to Leeds, Princess Sophie reveals about her husband Prince Edward, saying “He is the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands and still is my best friend.”

Read More: Meghan Markle recalls being target of ‘cruel' bullying during pregnancy

She further says, “Like an iceberg, what is seen above the water or in public is only a small proportion of what goes on behind the scenes.

“What is never seen or can ever be quantified is the effort spent on ensuring good governance for his patronages, encouraging people to support worthwhile causes, chairing committees, meeting chief executives and think tanks, writing papers, speeches, forewords, introductions, the list goes on.”



Sophie went on to say, “But whatever he is doing he gives 150% of himself, and if all else fails he gives any energy he has left out to our exhausted dogs or laying waste to the garden.”

Also Read: Palace releases adorable photos of Kate Middleton as she recuperates from surgery

Prince Edward will celebrate his 60th birthday on March 10.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Headingley Stadium in Leeds, to attend the Community Sport and Recreation Awards.