Meghan Markle sparks new debate related to Kate Middleton with her latest move

Meghan Markle has reportedly hired a UK-based PR person as she battles “popularity problem” in Britain

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has sparked a new debate after she hired a UK-based PR executive to help her as she battles a “popularity problem” in Britain.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, tweeted “Meghan wants UK popularity again as it's not going well in the USA.

“We're told she needs it to 'promote lifestyle brands'. Will she use her royal status which the late Queen would have hated? Will she also try her best to compete with Catherine? HHHHMMMMM.”

Commenting on it, one fan reacted, “She is already competing with Kate and already commercializing her titles. I have serious doubts she will come back. But I do think she wants to make money wherever she can.”

Angela’s remarks came a day after reports Meghan has hired a UK-based PR person.

According to Daily Mail, Archie and Lilibet mother’s UK relaunch is gathering pace as she battles 'popularity problem' in Britain.