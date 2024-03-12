Kate Middleton said, "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused"

Kate Middleton receives massive support after apology over photo scandal

Royal fans have extended massive support to Princess of Wales Kate Middleton after she issued an apology over Mother’s Day photo scandal.



The future queen took to X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Reacting to it, one royal fan commented, “No apology need it. Every picture has some type of editing, and these people are out for a witch hunt. You focus on healing, and the media can seriously go away. Please don’t provide them with any more pictures of your children. Post it just on your social media pages.”

Another said, ““The picture was and is beautiful. Thank you for sharing it and I hope in future, you’ll continue to share pictures of your sweet family.

“Wishing you peace and continued healing during your recovery from surgery. Best wishes always.”

“No need at all for apologies. Hope you had a lovely day yourself with the children. Get well soon!”, the third admirer reacted.

“There are some that will be displeased no matter what. The picture is fine, your family is beautiful. Keep being who you are, it’s why you all are much loved,” the fourth said.



The other made similar comment saying, “Everyone edits photos. You don’t need to apologize. The photo was wonderful. It was a beautiful Mother’s Day greeting. Sending love from the US.”