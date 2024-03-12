Kate Middleton's health in critical state amid intense photo backlash

Kate Middleton ‘under intense pressure’ as her apology over Photoshop blunder fuels fire

Kate Middleton’s mental and physical health are in “fragile” state amid increasing backlash over Mother’s Day edited photograph scandal.



The Princess of Wales is said to be “under immense pressure” after she admitted to editing her photograph featuring her with kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

To stop the speculations around Kate’s health concerns, as she has not been seen in public since Christmas, the Palace released a family photo on Mother’s Day.

However, news agencies issued a “killing notification” as they highlighted that the image has been manipulated prompting Kate to apologise for making the blunder.

But the social media has been bullying the Princess of Wales since over her apology which is affecting her physical as well as mental health.

It is pertinent to note here that Kate is still recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Jennie Bond told GB News that Kate Middleton faces a threat of “bullying.”

“She must feel under intense pressure now whenever she’s going to be seen in public,” Bond added. “The pressure has doubled and redoubled. I think she’s in a fragile mental and physical state.

“We should lay off her,” the expert said, before adding, “I do think we are in danger of bulling a lady who is trying to recover from a very serious operation.”

“I think of how she must be feeling this morning. Absolutely miserable. I think her Mother’s Day was obviously ruined by this row.

“She was photographed yesterday in the car with William. From what we see, she didn’t look that happy.”