Malala never wants any bad blood between her and Taylor Swift

Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City. — AFP/File

Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai says it is really hard for her to choose between free tickets to the music concerts of two great Hollywood singers — Taylor Swift and Beyonce. She believes both are legends and that she would want tickets to both shows.



While answering American Media organisation National Public Radio's (NPR) question regarding choosing between the two Hollywood singers, Malala said: "...when I was little, I used to like and sing the 'Love Story' song together with my friends. So that was like one of the first two songs we started singing back in Pakistan. And Beyonce, I mean, she's a legend, so I would want both tickets."

"I have the Nobel Peace Prize and I demand both," she highlighted.

Taking to Twitter, she quoted a tweet by The Swift Society and wrote: "I would never want any bad blood between us" referring to the question she was asked during the interview.

Malala, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 at the age of 17 was asked to shed some light on how she felt when she was told about the prize.

The youngest Nobel prize winner said: "Actually, I was still in school at the time. I was in my chemistry class that day and the school's deputy head teacher called me outside. She usually only calls you when you're in trouble. So I was like...fingers crossed! I hope I haven't done anything wrong."

She added: "But then she told me I had won the Nobel Peace Prize."

Malala's documentary film, 'Stranger at the Gate', in which she is an executive producer, is nominated for an Oscar award. Her film deals with the subjects of conflict, Islamophobia, racism, and the power of forgiveness.



Malala added that it was such a surreal moment because it was not just for her, but it was for all the children who deserve to be heard.

"It was raising awareness about child labour. You know, I heard the news and then I shared a few remarks with my school friends. And then after that, I went back to my class. I went to my physics class," noted the Pakistani Nobel laureate.

"I said I have to finish my school day because when you get the Nobel Peace Prize for education, you have to finish your school day."



Upon being asked where she kept her prize, she replied: "I can't...I can't tell you that."

